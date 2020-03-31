Math teacher saves the day after helping a student through her window

Not all heroes wear capes!

As we all navigate this new reality in which we live amidst the continuum Coronavirus Pandemic, there is something very special and sweet about people who help others during this time.

That's exactly what a math teacher did for a high school student in South Dakota last week. And because people are practicing social distancing right now, the study session between the two was not the most common.

In a now viral tweet, Dakota State's soccer head coach, Josh Anderson, shared a moving photo of her sixth-grade daughter receiving help from her math teacher, Chris Waba.

"My sixth grader emailed his math teacher for help," Anderson started your message on Friday. "So he came over and solved the problem with her on our porch."

In the snapshot, the high school student could be seen holding a possible notebook, while Waba drew mathematical equations on a white board outside.