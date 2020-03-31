Math teacher saves the day after helping a student through her window

Not all heroes wear capes!
As we all navigate this new reality in which we live amidst the continuum Coronavirus Pandemic, there is something very special and sweet about people who help others during this time.
That's exactly what a math teacher did for a high school student in South Dakota last week. And because people are practicing social distancing right now, the study session between the two was not the most common.
In a now viral tweet, Dakota State's soccer head coach, Josh Anderson, shared a moving photo of her sixth-grade daughter receiving help from her math teacher, Chris Waba.
"My sixth grader emailed his math teacher for help," Anderson started your message on Friday. "So he came over and solved the problem with her on our porch."
In the snapshot, the high school student could be seen holding a possible notebook, while Waba drew mathematical equations on a white board outside.
According to Anderson, Waba is also his neighbor and the school's wrestling coach.
Naturally, this adorable story has pulled many hearts. And it's not the only story of feeling good because of the circumstances surrounding the pandemic.
A grandfather-granddaughter duo has discovered a way to stay connected while practicing social distancing. Both of them Kira neely and her grandfather have had dance battles on their respective sidewalks, of course.
"I haven't posted on (Facebook) forever … but I love this video! This is the street that separated my house from my parents' house, and it generally intersects several times (sic) throughout the day." Sherrie Neely, Kira's mother, shared on Facebook. "Kira loves her 'dad' very much and now 'dances' have started daily since the virus keeps them apart."
Additionally, a man named Owen went viral after celebrating his 101st birthday with employees at the Ashton Place Senior Living facility.
Standing outside his apartment on his special day, staff members held balloons and "Happy Birthday,quot; as he watched from his balcony.
"Owen is a really amazing man," said one staff member. "He is a World War II vet and painted nose art on many of the bombers used by the Army Air Force. He lived under the Eiffel Tower for 3 months while on duty working on aircraft and protecting him at the end of the war "
If you want to read more content to feel good, especially as things remain uncertain, please browse here.
%MINIFYHTML4bf435fcfa3c8b474975c1ec8632d0f313%%MINIFYHTML4bf435fcfa3c8b474975c1ec8632d0f314%