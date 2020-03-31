Martin Lawrence and Bad Boys III Directors share why Will and Martin will work together so well

Fans of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence know that their on-screen chemistry is practically undeniable. From the first installment of the Bad boys The franchise came out in the early 1990s, fans have been fully aware of how the two manage to work together in an entertaining way for everyone.

During a recent interview, the director and two protagonists of his latest film, Bad Boys for Life, which was one of the most successful movies by friends and police in several years, explained how the couple manages to work and combine so well.

As previously reported, Will and Martin returned to the big screen together in January with Bad Boys III.

At the time of the film's release, Will Smith shared that it was of utmost importance to him to make a great movie that was good enough to support itself.

Lawrence, on the other hand, claimed his primary goal with Bad Boys III was making sure comedy was the main attribute of the action movie. Vibe reported on the digital launch clip that also featured directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who shared what it was like to work with the two actors.

Adil claimed that he does not have the words to describe how they work together. Every time the two men are paired, fun things start to happen and it works.

He added that "whatever they do is fun, cool and very interesting," so their jobs are practically finished without having to do anything. The director added that they simply let Will and Martin do their thing.

Several points of sale were reported earlier this year that Bad Boys For Life tHe took a whopping $ 60 million home on his first weekend and $ 204 million worldwide. It was released digitally today on March 31 and is released in other HD formats on April 21.

Due to the success of the film, Sony Pictures revealed that they fully intended to make another film. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Chris Bremner will be working on the script again.



