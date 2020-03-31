Mark Wood Wants To Entertain Cricket Fans When Game Resumes After Coronavirus | Cricket News

England marked their 'sexy kitty' dance moves, changing a diaper in a full kit and how Liverpool can help AFC Wimbledon

















England bowler Mark Wood explains the video of him changing a diaper while dressed in the full kit during the coronavirus blockade.

England bowler Mark Wood explains the video of him changing a diaper while dressed in the full kit during the coronavirus blockade.

Mark Wood says that the priority of cricket players will be to entertain the public whenever the 2020 season begins.

There will be no professional cricket in the country until at least May 28 with the campaign postponed for the coronavirus pandemic.

The England sailor and Durham Wood also believe that white ball cricket is likely to dominate the calendar when play resumes.

Wood is eager for the cricket to return to action to 'put a smile on people's faces'.

"For us, it will be trying to entertain people, give them a smile and get them back to playing locally and at the club level," said Wood, who helped England win a series of tests in South Africa this winter.

"If we can entertain people, it will thrill them."

"(White ball cricket) would be the obvious choice, where the financial gain will be with Twenty20 cricket and The Hundred.

"It would make sense to recoup the proceeds from the game. I love red ball cricket, but it would be more of a push trying to get that in."

Wood says the coronavirus blockade has given him a chance to cool off

Wood has been generally entertained on social media during the coronavirus blockade, performing his "sexy kitty,quot; dance moves and changing his son's diaper into a full kit after challenges from England teammates Joe Denly and Jonny Bairstow, respectively.

The pacemaker has also thought of a way for the Premier League leaders, the fugitive Liverpool, to help their beloved AFC Wimbledon, which is just above the relegation zone in League One.

"We have a small group of squads (among the England squad), so I've been on the bike in addition to doing a few runs and sprints up the hill, but the main thing I've been doing is these dance moves," Wood added. Sky Sports News.

1:11 Wood shows off his questionable dance moves while teaching a dance class for people who isolate themselves due to the coronavirus. Wood shows off his questionable dance moves while teaching a dance class for people who isolate themselves due to the coronavirus.

"Denly challenged me in our WhatsApp group. I accepted the challenge and I am still waiting for his video!

"I don't usually walk around the house as a team, but it was a complete challenge from Bairstow and I tried to find something a little different."

"I thought why not change a diaper! It wasn't the best one I've done, to be honest. The gloves didn't help me much. I had my chest and thigh protector on in case something happened!

"We always talk about how Premier League clubs should help lower league teams."

"I'm not looking for anything financial, I just don't think Liverpool needs all those points. Maybe they could give Wimbledon some and we could solve it that way!"