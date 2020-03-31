Marin Health officials announce 3 new coronavirus deaths – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – Marin County health officials announced three new coronavirus deaths on Monday night and a total of 98 confirmed cases among local residents.

The grim announcement marked the deadliest day of the outbreak in the county during the current outbreak. The only fatality had been an old man who had been a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship.

%MINIFYHTML053f303b8b3fe1ee0770cf2ac4abf52011% %MINIFYHTML053f303b8b3fe1ee0770cf2ac4abf52012%

No other details were revealed about the latest victims: their age, sex, or how they became infected with the disease.

The latest deaths increased the number of deaths in the Bay Area to 56 with 132 reported across the state. There have been 2,274 Bay Area residents who have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services said 716 local residents have so far been screened for COVID-19 with 93 confirmed cases. Fourteen people have been hospitalized and the number of confirmed cases increased by more than 25 percent over the weekend. The reason for the increase, health officials said, was the opening of more test sites.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Marin County Assistant Director of Public Health Dr. Lisa Santora said the county was now offering same-day testing at its San Rafael site with Kaiser Permanente and MarinHealth also opening test sites.

"We are currently evaluating the highest risk patients and healthcare workers, and the test results are available in 12 hours," Dr. Brian Missett, Kaiser administrator, said in an email to the Marin IJ newspaper. “The biggest impediments to expanding testing at this time are the limited supply of swabs and obtaining more test analyzers from test providers. We continue to work with our supply chain providers on these issues. "

Men accounted for 58 percent of confirmed cases in Marin and women for 42 percent, according to county health officials. The breakdown of cases by age showed 35 cases between 50-64; 26 from 65 years; 18 between 35-49; 11 cases between 19-34 and three cases of people 18 years of age or younger.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.