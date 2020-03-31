Mariah Carey and The Neptunes & # 39; Induction to Songwriters Hall of Fame Delayed until 2021

%MINIFYHTML43ddfabc101322e734aae29b94a77aa911% %MINIFYHTML43ddfabc101322e734aae29b94a77aa912%

Instagram

As the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc around the world, the 51st Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards and Induction Gala is postponed one year until June 10.

Up News Info –

Mariah Carey, he Eurythmics Y The Neptunes he will have to wait until next year (21) to celebrate his Composers Hall of Fame induction as the coronavirus chaos continues.

The stars together Steve Miller, Rick Nowels and the Motown icon William StevensonEveryone was due to enter the institution at a special ceremony in New York in June, but the event was postponed until 2021.

%MINIFYHTML43ddfabc101322e734aae29b94a77aa913% %MINIFYHTML43ddfabc101322e734aae29b94a77aa914%

In a statement released Tuesday (March 31), SHOF President and CEO Linda Moran wrote: "Facing the unknown future reality and the extraordinary number of schedules that would have to be reorganized, albeit sad and very Disappointing, it seemed to be more prudent and in the best interest and well-being of everyone, especially our members, honorees and guests to move the 2020 class of members and honorees in their entirety to next year's gala when they can be truly celebrated. "

%MINIFYHTML43ddfabc101322e734aae29b94a77aa915% %MINIFYHTML43ddfabc101322e734aae29b94a77aa916%

SHOF President added Nile Rodgers"We talk all the time about great songs that make the world a better place, but that has never been truer than at challenging times like these that are unprecedented."

"The wonderful songs that Songwriters Hall of Fame members have created today are bringing comfort to billions of people around the world in their time of uncertainty and need and that is something I think we can all find gratitude for. We are family please be careful. "

<br />

The 51st Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala will now take place on June 10, 2021.

In addition to the Class of 2020 greeting, composer and lyricist of "We Just Started" Paul Williams He will receive the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award, and Universal Music Publishing President and CEO Jody Gerson will receive the Abe Olman Editor's Award at the rescheduled ceremony.