Manda The Mandalorian ’accumulates 33 million expressions of demand in Europe on Disney + – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: There is little doubt that The Mandalorian It was one of the star attractions of Disney + when it launched in Europe earlier this month, and now the television research company Parrot Analytics has provided insight into its performance.

Parrot collects data from social media, video streaming, photo sharing, blogging, and research platforms to produce "demand expression" numbers, putting a number on the total audience demand for a TV show. television in particular.

The analytics company said there were 33 million demand expressions for The Mandalorian on March 24, when Disney + launched in seven countries in Europe loaded with the first two episodes of the Star Wars cleave. This made it the most requested original streaming in each market.

Demand was highest in Germany, where there were more than 12 million expressions of demand. The United Kingdom was next in line with 7.9 million expressions, followed by Italy (6.5 million), Spain (5 million), Switzerland (723,629), Austria (535,771) and Ireland (396,099).

Disney has not disclosed how individual programs work on Disney +, but the streaming service has amassed 28.6 million subscribers in the US. USA Since its launch in November last year. Disney President Bob Iger said "it had exceeded even our highest expectations."