Man Arrested for Allegedly Posing as Denton Police Officer – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A family member of a Denton Police backup officer was arrested for allegedly pretending to be an officer.

Timothy Winfree, 32, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonation of a public servant.

Police said Monday, March 30, that afternoon officers responded to an aggravated assault call.

The caller, who was a construction worker, reported that he had been assaulted by a man who he believed was a Denton Police Officer.

Police said the caller was doing his job closing parts of Fort Worth Drive heading south when a truck stopped, and the driver showed him a pistol and a Denton Police Department license plate.

Winfree allegedly told him that he was a Denton Police Officer and that he could go wherever he wanted.

Officers were able to locate Winfree based on the caller's description of his vehicle.

He was arrested in the Denton City Jail.

"The Denton Police Department takes impersonation of a law enforcement officer very seriously," the department said in a press release.

As a result of the suspect being a member of the family of a reserve officer, the police department is dealing with this case criminally and administratively.