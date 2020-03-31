Malian parliamentary elections marred by kidnappings and attacks | Mali News

According to local authorities, Mali's parliamentary elections were marred by kidnappings, looted polling stations and a deadly roadside bomb attack.

Voters in the war-torn West African country voted on Sunday to elect new parliamentarians, in an election that was long overdue, mainly due to security concerns.

There was also a greater fear of insecurity in the lead-up to the survey, especially after the kidnapping of Soumaila Cisse, a prominent opposition policy last week.

The concerns appeared to have been justified as local election observers reported a series of incidents in the volatile north and center of the country.

These included kidnappings of village chiefs, election officials and an observer, electoral observation group Cocem said in a statement Monday.

There were also death threats and looted polling stations, added the group, which had deployed some 1,600 observers across the country.

In addition to the kidnappings, nine people were killed in central Mali on Sunday when their vehicle hit a land mine, the AFP news agency said, citing a local elected official who did not want to be identified.

The death toll could not be independently verified.

Colonel Boubacar Yansari Sanogo, the region's military commander, told AFP that the violence continued on Monday when an army vehicle hit a roadside bomb.

He said three soldiers died in the attack and three were wounded.

Mali has been fighting to contain a conflict that first erupted in the north of the country in 2012 and then engulfed the center, killing thousands of soldiers and civilians since then.

The GSIM group, aligned with Al Qaeda, has claimed responsibility for several recent attacks in central Mali, according to statements verified Monday by the SITE Intelligence Group, a monitoring group.

These include the ambush on Friday of Malian soldiers escorting election materials, and a deadly attack on traditional Dozo hunters on Saturday.

Experts hope that Sunday's election for Mali's 147-seat parliament will renew the impetus to implement reforms that can lift the country out of its cycle of violence.