Male in the 1960s Fourth Denton County Coronavirus-Related Death; 206 cases total – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A man in his 60s from The Colony is the latest victim of the Denton County coronavirus.

"Today we have learned of yet another death due to COVID-19 that has affected our communities in Denton County," said Judge Andy Eads. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to this man's family, as well as to the families of those who have also been victims of this terrible pandemic."

The Denton County Department of Public Health said it was a COVID-19 case hospitalized and transmitted locally.

DCPH also announced 15 additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the county total to 206 confirmed cases. That number includes 50 confirmed cases of people living in the Denton State Supported Living Center. Twenty-three workers at the life center also tested positive.

“The Commissioners Court has extended the Stay at Home mandate and the closure of non-core business until April 7 and anticipates that it will continue longer. We know that these strict measures cause difficulties, but we must keep residents at home to curb the spread of the community and limit the potential to overwhelm our medical facilities, ”he said.

According to reports, patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms can appear as little as 2 days or up to 14 days after exposure. However, some patients may have more severe symptoms, complications, and / or death.

