Malaysia apologizes for telling women not to disturb during the lockdown | Malaysia News

%MINIFYHTML146087c0cb32c4e020f17bc563fc5bad11% %MINIFYHTML146087c0cb32c4e020f17bc563fc5bad12%

Malaysia apologized on Tuesday after telling women to avoid disturbing their husbands and to speak in a childish voice during the coronavirus blockades, a move that sparked a protest of sexism.

In a series of Facebook posts, the Malaysian women's ministry offered advice on how wives should behave during the shutdown., It started on March 18, with a series of posters online with the hashtag translated as # WomenPreventCOVID19.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML146087c0cb32c4e020f17bc563fc5bad13% %MINIFYHTML146087c0cb32c4e020f17bc563fc5bad14%

One of the campaign posters showed a man sitting on a sofa and asking women to refrain from being "sarcastic,quot; if they needed help with housework.

%MINIFYHTML146087c0cb32c4e020f17bc563fc5bad15% %MINIFYHTML146087c0cb32c4e020f17bc563fc5bad16%

Another poster suggested using humor or imitating the childish voice of Doraemon, a blue robotic cat from Japan that is popular across Asia, rather than scolding.

Others advised women who worked at home to put on makeup and dress carefully, rather than dressing casually.

"We apologize if any of the advice we shared was inappropriate and touched the sensibilities of some parties," the ministry's women's development department said in a statement.

The apology came after online posters sparked a public outcry. The posters have since been withdrawn.

"(It) is extremely patronizing for both women and men," said Nisha Sabanayagam, manager of All Women & # 39; s Action Society, a Malaysiadefense group.

"These posters promote the concept of gender inequality and perpetuate the concept of patriarchy," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

A government hotline that helps victims of domestic abuse and vulnerable children has received nearly 2,000 calls, more than double the usual numbers, since the partial blockade began, local media reported.

"How do we go from avoiding baby abandonment, fighting domestic violence to some sad variant of the Obedient Wives Club?" Twitter user @yinshaoloong wrote before the apology.

"Isn't there advice on how to deal with domestic violence?" another user asked @honeyean.

An increase in domestic violence has been feared worldwide as the stress caused by confinement and job insecurity increase probability of conflict.

A Malaysian government-run helpline for vulnerable people, including victims of domestic abuse, has seen an increase in calls of more than 50 percent since the start of the shutdown, local media reported. Some governments have stepped up their response, including in France, which has offered hotel rooms to victims.

Malaysia It ranks 104th out of 153 countries on the World Economic Forum's latest global gender gap index, after scoring low on political empowerment and economic participation.