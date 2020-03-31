Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant were my childhood idols, says Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday | NBA News

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday is a California native and says he grew up idolizing Los Angeles Lakers legends Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant.

An 11-year veteran, New Orleans guard Jrue Holiday plays a unique role on his team's roster, as the Pelicans player with the second-most experience in the NBA (only JJ Redick has been in the league most weather).

At 29, Holiday is also the squad's fourth oldest member (Redick, E & # 39; Twaun Moore and Darius Miller are older.

There is one category in which Holiday beats his teammates: his tenure in Crescent City, having joined New Orleans through a July 2013 exchange with Philadelphia.

In fact, Holiday has been with the Pelicans longer than all but three of his current teammates, they've even been in the NBA (Redick, Moore, Derrick Favors are in at least their ninth season).

Holiday, whose 11th jersey is worn by fans across the Gulf Coast, actually had a different number preference when he started as a pro, but circumstances and a potential burden got in the way. The player who has worn a Pelicans jersey the longest than anyone spoke about his background and interests outside of the sport.















Jrue Holiday scored 37 points on 13-of-20 shooting with nine rebounds, eight assists with one steal and blocking against Minnesota



How did you choose your current uniform number of 11?

Originally leaving high school I was 21 (and in college at UCLA). But upon entering Philly as a rookie, I asked one of the veteran players if he could be 21 and he said, 'Yes, I'll sell it to you.' I said no thanks. I will change my number. This is how I got 11.

The best moments as an athlete?

Win three state championships in high school. That was very good.

What do you like most about New Orleans?

The food. I have never had a bad meal here, ever. Also, festivals are great. My favorite is the Fried Chicken Fest. The Fried Chicken Fest is crazy.

Ritual before the game?

Calling my wife and daughter before games.

First job?

A professional basketball player. I tried to work in a grocery store, just to add a little change to my pocket, but my mother said, 'No. School is your job.

Image:

Larry Bird and Magic Johnson vie for a rebound in the 1987 NBA Finals



Favorite boy athlete?

From a young age, he was a fan of the Lakers. So it was Magic Johnson, then it became Kobe Bryant. Now my favorite athlete is my wife (Lauren, former US soccer international). My wife is a beast!

Favorite memories of childhood basketball?

Growing up and playing with my brothers (Justin and Aaron) was always fun. My younger brother Aaron is six years younger than me, so he was much younger. But there came a point when he was able to handle his. With him, as well as with my sister, we would play two against two. It wasn't as if we were fighting completely and hitting each other, but it got really competitive.

















Jrue Holiday beat the third-quarter bell with a long-distance triple in the Pelicans' loss to the Warriors



What is it like to have two brothers also playing in the NBA?

When my brothers come to play against us, it is a great experience for me, but also for the whole family. My daughter loves to see them and she loves being on the court for some reason. Running from one side to another towards them, being able to hug them. At two years old, she can know when my brothers play on television. She loves them.

What do you miss from your hometown?

Being from the San Fernando Valley (in California), I would say Mexican food. A good burrito, roast beef burritos or tacos.

















Jrue Holiday set the Grizzlies on fire with seven triples when the New Orleans Pelicans ended Memphis' seven-game winning streak.



The greatest basketball lesson?

Using the platform you have. There are so many people who would love to be in your position, even being able to play this game. Use your platform to improve and always give back.

Favorite exercises other than basketball?

I like to do many things. I like to walk, swim, play tennis, volleyball, run (soccer) routes. I don't like running long distances per se, I think it's stupid. (smiles) I also like going into the gym and lifting weights.

What do you have more knowledge about than basketball?

I know a little about music. My family had musical inclinations. My dad and his whole family played an instrument or sang. Obviously, he was in the gospel choir and all that. I was in the jazz band. I had a drums, I grew up playing the piano. I tried to play the guitar, but I'm not that good at it.

