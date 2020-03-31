Maci Bookout talks about adoption plans with her husband Taylor McKinney and how their views on biological children have changed!

During a new interview, the Teen Mom star shared some details about her plans to adopt a child with her husband, Taylor McKinney! As some fans may know, Maci Bookout and her man actually didn't agree to welcome more "biological kids," so now, she opened up about her stance and adoption.

Their discussion about adding biological babies to their family took place on the reality show last year so viewers already knew what their positions were at the time.

However, as a result, his plans have changed in the meantime and this is how!

Well, "plans,quot; may not be the right word, as the pair has yet to discuss a lot of adoption details and more.

During her conversation with HollywoodLife, Maci admitted that "I wouldn't say there is a plan." I mean, we're definitely open for adoption in the future, but no, I mean, we don't have a plan. "

In the first half of Teen Mom season 8, Maci asked her husband to have a vasectomy, something he never expected her to ask him for.

Taylor wasn't ready to accept something like that either and that hasn't changed much since then.

‘We are still on opposite sides of the fence when it comes to biological children. We are both definitely very interested in wanting to follow the adoption path. So for now, we agree to disagree with biological children, but we are definitely in the same boat when it comes to adoption, "the star explained to the media.

Her opposing views on biological children were evident in an episode of Teen Mom in July last year for the first time.

At the time, her contraceptive implant was expiring, which put her in a not-so-good situation due to a hormonal disorder she has called PCOS.

This is also the main reason why she explained to her husband that she is not willing to have any more children of her own.



