Los Angeles County nursing homes, other facilities investigated for reported coronavirus outbreaks – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Many more people in Los Angeles County are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 than the nearly 2,500 cases that have been confirmed across the county, officials said Monday.

Seven new deaths brought the county's total to 44, according to Dr. Barbara Ferrer, chief of the Department of Public Health.

Of those deaths, all but one were 65 or older, while the other was 41 to 65, Ferrer said. Six of the seven people had underlying health problems, including the youngest patient.

The county is seeing a death rate of about 1.8%, which means that of all the people who tested positive for coronavirus in the county, 1.8% have died, slightly more than New York, which has a death rate of 1.4 %.

"Right now, although our numbers are continually increasing, we have to assume that there are other infected people who have not yet been tested, so the actual number of infected people in Los Angeles County is likely to be significantly higher." Ferrer said.

Health officials are investigating 25 nursing homes, skilled nursing facilities and other centers that have coronavirus cases. She said there have been six deaths at such facilities so far.

Eleven institutions are being investigated for centralized outbreaks with three or more cases each,

"Prepare for this to continue for a while," he added.

The news came when Governor Gavin Newsom called health care workers and retired medical students about to graduate to start working on the front line.