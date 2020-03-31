Look at these cops insane coronavirus helmets they wear to scare quarantine breakers – BGR

The coronavirus blockade in India has forced a police officer to wear a virus-shaped helmet to convey his point of view.

The helmet is shaped like the virus, and Officer Rajesh Babu uses it to warn travelers of the danger of ignoring orders for social distancing.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 30 lives in India and more than 1,000 people are infected.

Police in India are fighting to prevent people from leaving their homes and breaking the national blockade now in place to protect citizens from the new coronavirus pandemic. The virus is spreading rapidly in the country of more than 1.3 billion people. Now, an officer has devised his own technique to capture the attention of pedestrians and commuters: a coronavirus helmet.

How CNN Rajesh Babu from Chennai, India is now reportedly wearing a motorcycle helmet covered in red paint and rounded spikes as he makes his daily rounds. The helmet, which was designed by a local artist, resembles the coronavirus, and Babu uses it as a tool to get the attention of travelers who don't seem to think the pandemic is a big problem.

India has instituted a three-week blockade in hopes of halting the spread of the virus. The pandemic has already claimed at least 27 lives and infected more than 1,000 people in the country, but those official numbers may be much lower than the actual number of cases, as India, along with many other countries, has struggled to implement tests.

Getting 1.3 billion people to stand still would be a challenge anywhere, but the short notice with which the blockade was established, citizens were given less than a day to prepare, seems to have forced many to leave their homes. despite the risks.

Police, like Babu, work shifts at checkpoints to speak to those who are still away from home, urging them to stay indoors for their own safety and the common good. As expected, Babu's helmet is a real hit, and while it's undeniably terrifying, it's apparently having the desired effect.

The pandemic, which started as a small outbreak in China in late 2019, has quickly traveled the world and forced many countries to take extreme measures. China's intense confinement in Wuhan province, which was considered the epicenter of the outbreak, appears to have helped curb the spread in the country, and officials now spend much of their time tracking down smaller groups to prevent a resurgence.

Meanwhile, countries like Italy and Spain have seen large numbers of infected patients flooding hospitals and forcing doctors and nurses to make difficult decisions. Medical supplies in many areas of the United States are hard to come by, and simple things like new masks and gowns are now treasures.

Shelter-in-place orders are in place in many states, although some are seeing the number of infected patients increase more slowly than others. New York City has seen the worst, with huge spikes in the positive tests, but the city is also doing a remarkable job of following orders for social distancing and those measures are expected to begin to pay off sooner rather than later. .

Following these guidelines is our best bet to beat the pandemic without an available vaccine. It will probably be at least another year before such preventive medications are available. In the meantime, keep your distance and do your best to follow the advice of health experts and scientists.

