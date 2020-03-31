Longshoreman killed in Oakland harbor morning crash – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – An Oakland port worker died early Tuesday morning when he apparently fell from a large freighter on the dock and then fell into the water, authorities said.

The accident took place between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on a freighter being unloaded at the busy port near Berth 58.

Authorities told the East Bay Times that the worker was apparently trying to secure a container on the boat when he slipped. He fell to the dock and then into the water.

Oakland firefighters, police, and the Coast Guard immediately arrived at the dock. Firefighters recovered the man from the water, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details about the victim were released. The Coast Guard will team up with Cal-Osha to handle the death investigation.