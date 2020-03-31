Live Stock Market Tracker – The New York Times

"It appears we are seeing improved sentiment," Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone, a financial services and brokerage firm, wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. "And when sentiment begins to improve around the virus and its ultimate economic impact, the market will have a hard time ignoring the size and scope of the fiscal and monetary stimulus that has been carried out."

But even as stocks rebounded quite a bit from their low point, following a surge last week, March is the worst month for the S,amp;P 500 since October 2008, when investors feared a collapse of the economy in the wake of the global financial crisis. The S,amp;P 500 is down 11 percent this month and 18 percent so far this year.

As consumers stay home and factories close, millions of workers have lost their jobs. Wall Street economists and analysts continue to lower expectations for the economy.

Goldman Sachs, for example, expects US economic output. USA Drop at an annualized rate of 34 percent in the second quarter. The unemployment rate will hit 15 percent, the bank said in a research note Tuesday.

This is how the main benchmarks have done in March, until Monday: