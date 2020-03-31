Live Stock Market Tracker – The New York Times

With the drop in demand, the oil companies are cutting production and employment.
With the coronavirus pandemic almost eliminating travel, energy demand is falling, and oil companies from Algeria to West Texas are cutting budgets. Refineries are cutting production of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and oil companies are abandoning platforms, laying off fracking equipment and starting to close wells.
According to the International Energy Agency, up to 20 percent, or 20 million barrels per day, of oil demand may be lost as the world economy slows down. That is more or less equivalent to eliminating all EE consumption. USA To make matters worse, Saudi Arabia and Russia are increasing oil production to regain market share from US oil companies that have increased production and exports in recent years.
The Trump administration has been trying to convince Saudi Arabia and Russia that they should cut production to help stabilize the oil market; President Trump and President Vladimir Putin of Russia discussed energy markets in a call on Monday. But the demand for energy destroyed by the virus now dwarfs everything that Saudi Arabia or Russia could do to reduce exports.
World benchmark oil prices are around $ 20 a barrel, levels not seen in a generation, and regional prices in West Texas and North Dakota have fallen further, to around $ 10 a barrel. That's about a quarter of the price shale operators generally need to cover the costs of extracting oil from the ground. If these prices persist, A big wave of bankruptcies is inevitable by the end of the year, experts say.
Trading on the stock markets is unstable.
Markets fluctuated on Tuesday as investors remained nervous after a period of staggering volatility in financial markets in the wake of The coronavirus pandemic.
The S,amp;P 500 shifted from loss to profit and vice versa, while equities in Europe reduced most of their initial earnings as the day progressed.
Although the worst of recent asset price changes appears to be over, financial markets are trying to find a basis, even as the number of coronavirus cases increases. The approval of a $ 2 trillion stimulus package in Washington helped strengthen investor spirit by pledging to spill billions of dollars into industries that have been damaged by the outbreak.
"It appears we are seeing improved sentiment," Yousef Abbasi, global market strategist at INTL FCStone, a financial services and brokerage firm, wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. "And when sentiment begins to improve around the virus and its ultimate economic impact, the market will have a hard time ignoring the size and scope of the fiscal and monetary stimulus that has been carried out."
But even as stocks rebounded quite a bit from their low point, following a surge last week, March is the worst month for the S,amp;P 500 since October 2008, when investors feared a collapse of the economy in the wake of the global financial crisis. The S,amp;P 500 is down 11 percent this month and 18 percent so far this year.
As consumers stay home and factories close, millions of workers have lost their jobs. Wall Street economists and analysts continue to lower expectations for the economy.
Goldman Sachs, for example, expects US economic output. USA Drop at an annualized rate of 34 percent in the second quarter. The unemployment rate will hit 15 percent, the bank said in a research note Tuesday.
This is how the main benchmarks have done in March, until Monday:
-
⬇️S & P 500 down 11 percent
-
⬇️The Dow Jones industrial average was down 12 percent
-
F️FTSE 100 in Britain down 15 percent
-
Ke️Nikkei 225 in Japan falls 10.5 percent
-
⬇️ Brent crude oil futures fell 55 percent
CNN's Chris Cuomo tests positive for the coronavirus.
Mr. Cuomo is "feeling good," according to a memorandum distributed to CNN staff members, and plans to continue hosting his primetime program from a studio at his home. Mr. Cuomo confirmed the news for himself. On twitter.
Cuomo, 49, is one of the most prominent members of the American media so far to know that he has the coronavirus. His illness is also notable in part because of the outsized role his brother, Governor Cuomo, has played in leading the response to the virus in the affected state of New York.
Governor Cuomo, when asked about his brother on Tuesday, said that "he will be fine."
"He is young, in good shape, strong, not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine. But there is a lesson in this," he said. "He is an essential worker, a member of the press, so he has been out there." If you go out, the chance that you will get infected is very high. "
Airlines must request government bailouts by Friday.
The Treasury Department asked distressed airlines to Submit your requests to receive billions of dollars of coronavirus ransom money by Friday and identify what they will offer in actions, guarantees or other compensation to protect American taxpayers.
In a guide published Monday night, the Treasury Department described the application process for airlines, which have been paralyzed because the pandemic has halted domestic and international travel. Companies must refrain from layoffs or pay cuts until the end of September and curb wage increases if they receive funds.
Legislation passed by Congress last week included $ 25 billion in airline grants and $ 4 billion for airlines. It also included another $ 29 billion in loans and loan guarantees.
Also Tuesday, the Transportation Department clarified a requirement under the law that airlines maintain minimum service nationwide. That rule applies only to locations, not airports, and allows airlines to reduce the frequency of flights to those locations, the agency said. Airlines can also request exemptions from service destinations that "are not reasonable or practicable," the agency said.
Small businesses could be approved for loans in one day.
The Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled a loan program that would allow small businesses to apply for and receive approval for loans in one day, offering a lifeline for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The program, which received $ 349 billion in funds through the financial aid package signed last week, is run through the Small Business Administration with Treasury oversight. Its goal is to help millions of companies keep their workers on the payroll and cover some additional expenses, since much of the economy is closed.
Starting Friday, business owners will be able to apply for loans at any participating lender, bank, or credit union. The loans, which have a maximum of $ 10 million, will be forgiven if employers don't fire their workers. They are available to companies with less than 500 employees.
"Speed is the key word; Applications for emergency capital can start as early as this week, with lenders using their own systems and processes to make these loans, "said Jovita Carranza, S.B.A. administrator.
Garment factories in Bangladesh face ruin as orders from Western retailers are suspended.
Empty shopping malls in western cities are a testament to the crisis in the global clothing and retail industries. But the impact goes further, as the daily flow of thousands of orders by Western retailers to supplier factories in South Asia has stopped.
Fast fashion retailers rarely own the factories that supply their products. Instead, the vast majority of clothing and footwear orders are outsourced to suppliers in emerging markets such as Bangladesh, where overhead is cheap and the cost of human labor is cheaper.
As orders run out, factory owners face financial ruin, while the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of garment workers are at stake.
Most suppliers are located in countries that may be the most vulnerable to major global economic crises, such as India, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Bangladesh, the second largest exporter of garments after China.
Yes, we are transmitting: 156 billion minutes of distraction.
The number of hours Americans are spending on Streaming shows and movies have skyrocketed in the weeks since much of the country was ordered to stay home, according to a new study published by Nielsen.
Total broadcast audience has increased 35 percent in recent weeks, and the size of the audience is more than double what it was this time a year ago, Nielsen said.
Americans watched a total of 156 billion minutes of streaming TV shows and movies on television during the week of March 16, according to Nielsen, which does not measure what people see on the screens of phones or tablets. In a comparable week last year, Americans aired 71 billion minutes. All the main transmission services: Netflix, Youtube, Amazon, Hulu – Had increases, said research firm.
Netflix had the highest proportion of streaming minutes, with YouTube second. Netflix's audience has increased 28 percent in the United States in recent weeks, and the platform has many of the most-streamed shows, including originals like "Love is Blind,quot; and reruns like "The Office." The Netflix documentary series "Tiger King,quot; launched on March 20 and has been the # 1 show on the platform in the United States for over a week.
Much of television has had a rise in audience, including cable news and evening news programs. But streaming statistics are evidence that people are looking for distractions.
"Sure, consumers are tuning in to the news, staying on top of what's happening globally, nationally and in their local area," said Scott N. Brown, head of television product for Nielsen, "but at some point, they're going to want to get away from the outside world and take a break. "
The Federal Reserve is trying to ease Treasury markets by making dollars available worldwide.
the The Federal Reserve on Tuesday unveiled a new program that would allow foreign central banks to exchange their Treasuries for dollars in short-term deals.
The goal is to prevent foreign nations from selling Treasuries in a fight to acquire dollars. By halting fire sales, the effort could help ease tensions in the crucial market, which is the backbone of the broader financial system.
"They don't want foreign central banks to sell Treasuries in very illiquid markets," said Gennadiy Goldberg, market strategist at TD Securities.
The new program will allow foreign central banks with accounts at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to enter into repurchase agreements overnight, exchanging security holdings for required dollar funds.
The Fed has foreign exchange lines, through which foreign central banks can temporarily exchange their currencies for dollars, but they only exist with 14 counterparties. Now central banks with abundant Treasury holdings, but few ways to turn them into quick cash, including the People's Bank of China, will be eligible to apply.
This new effort, available April 6, could expand that reach, allowing the Fed to channel funds to economies where it lacks deep and lasting relationships with its monetary policy counterparts. Because the deals are backed by Treasury bonds, they will be very low risk.
Catch up – this is what's happening.
-
JCPenney He became the last retailer to fire many of his workers, and said Tuesday he was making the move to protect the "future of our company." The retailer did not say exactly how many of its 90,000 workers would be laid off, but said it would affect most of its store's employees.
-
The Conference Board's measurement of consumer confidence dropped dramatically this month, according to Figures published on Tuesday. It was the steepest one-month drop since August 2011. Data was collected through March 19, before many of the job losses from the coronavirus outbreak occurred.
-
Walmart He said he would start providing masks and gloves to workers. The company will also begin taking employee temperatures when they report to work in stores and distribution centers. Any employee with a temperature of 100 degrees or more will be sent home and will not be able to return to work until they have a fever for at least three days.
-
Lee Enterprises, a newspaper chain with more than 70 titles, including The Buffalo News and The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, said it was instituting two-week salary cuts and leave. It is the ultimate means of communication to reduce costs in response to the gloomy advertising climate.
-
Airlines around the world will issue approximately $ 35 billion in ticket refunds in the second quarter of the year, the International Air Transport Association said Tuesday. Overall, the industry is forecast to spend $ 61 billion in cash at the end of June.
-
Ford Motor He said Tuesday that he was indefinitely postponing the resumption of auto production in North America "to help protect its workers." The announcement came five days after the company said its goal was to reopen a factory in Mexico on April 6 and some U.S. plants on April 14. Ford said it hoped to start manufacturing a federally approved ventilator in cooperation with GE Healthcare at a plant in Ypsilanti, Mich., The week of April 20, with paid volunteers from the United Automobile Workers union.
The reports were contributed by Michael M. Grynbaum, Clifford Krauss, Carlos Tejada, Ben Casselman, Alan Rappeport, Michael Corkery, John Koblin, Elizabeth Paton, Niraj Chokshi, Raymond Zhong, Peter Eavis, Davey Alba, Sheera Frenkel, Kevin McKenna, Mohammed Hadi, Ginebra Abdul, Jonah Bromwich, Kate Conger, Ernesto Londono and Daniel Victor.
