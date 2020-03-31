Lauren London publishes emotional tribute one year after Nipsey Hussle's death

%MINIFYHTML2b1fb9003f61e2e983296497a386f46811% %MINIFYHTML2b1fb9003f61e2e983296497a386f46812%

It's been a year since Nipsey Hussle surprisingly passed away and Lauren London turned to social media to remember him. The sore star made it clear with her Instagram post that she still mourns her death, explaining that her children are a great help when it comes to their ability to continue without their partner.

Lauren shared the heartbreaking tribute today as it marked the first anniversary of the rapper's untimely passing.

As you probably know, Nispey was tragically shot dead right in front of his business.

The beauty decided to post a photo showing that she and her partner were in the same clothing store where he was killed.

The place is called The Marathon Clothing and it used to be owned by the rapper.

Of course, what touched his followers were the words attached to the image that said: ‘Time is misleading. A year has passed since you made the transition, the pain is strong today as it was a year ago, God knows I would give anything to see you again. "

‘I didn't think I was going to survive a second of all this, the prayers have kept me together, the children keep me going and the grace and mercy of God have brought me here. As I did a year ago today, I stand firm thanks to you, because I know you wouldn't do it any other way, because I remember all the nightly conversations we had about resilience and fear, because you were my best teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit & # 39 ;, continued writing.

Lauren's subtitle ended with an even more emotional conclusion: ‘With every breath I take, I honor you. I carry this pain with a purpose, I promise I will make you proud, I promise to apply everything you taught me in life and in death, Ermias Asghedom (Nipsey's real name). There will never be another, until we are together again … I love you beyond human understanding (but you already know that). "



