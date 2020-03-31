Lauren London pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the first anniversary of his death

laurenlondon via Instagram
One year later Nipsey Hussletragic death Lauren London continues to cry and honor the rapper's memory.
"The time is misleading, a year has passed since the transition. The pain is as intense today as it was a year ago," the 35-year-old wrote about her late partner on Instagram on the first anniversary of her death. "God knows I would give anything to see you again, I didn't think I was going to survive a second of all this."
The South Los Angeles native was killed in a shooting outside his Marathon clothing store on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot several times and declared dead in hospital.
London continued in her post: "Prayers have kept me together. Children keep me on my feet and Gods Grace and Mercy have brought me here. Like a year ago today, I am standing firm because of you."
"Because I know you wouldn't have it any other way," London continued. "Because I remember all the nightly conversations we had about resistance and fear. Because you were my best teacher and because you are still with us, in spirit."
She continued: "With every breath I take, I honor you. I carry this pain with a purpose. I promise that I will make you proud. I promise to apply everything you taught me. In life and in death, Ermias Asghedom. There will never be another. Until we are together again … I love you beyond human understanding (but you already know that). "
Most recently, Hussle posthumously won the award for Best Rap Performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
His old love for London was present to accept the award: "I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal ship. Nip did it not only for the awards, but for the people. God allowed it. this music to tell its truth, give its wisdom and something that we can always live with. "