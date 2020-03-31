Lauren London pays tribute to Nipsey Hussle on the first anniversary of his death

One year later Nipsey Hussletragic death Lauren London continues to cry and honor the rapper's memory.

"The time is misleading, a year has passed since the transition. The pain is as intense today as it was a year ago," the 35-year-old wrote about her late partner on Instagram on the first anniversary of her death. "God knows I would give anything to see you again, I didn't think I was going to survive a second of all this."

The South Los Angeles native was killed in a shooting outside his Marathon clothing store on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot several times and declared dead in hospital.

London continued in her post: "Prayers have kept me together. Children keep me on my feet and Gods Grace and Mercy have brought me here. Like a year ago today, I am standing firm because of you."