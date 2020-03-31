"Last Week Tonight" Reaches Higher Season Ratings than "Westworld" Inches Above – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd50b7cc28e12e00b7dbb4754c46f5cec11% %MINIFYHTMLd50b7cc28e12e00b7dbb4754c46f5cec12%

HBO continues to see a rise in Coronavirus ratings with the latest episode of Last week tonight with John Oliver drawing a season of high and solid aggregate numbers for season three opener of Westworld.

Last week tonight with John Oliver, produced by Avalon Television, returned from a week off to reach a maximum of 973,000 viewers at 11 p.m. and 1.2 million viewers in total on Sunday night. This was the show's best performance as it followed the end of Game of Thrones in May 2019. HBO noted that across all platforms, episodes from the last season of the weekly comedy show had an average of 4.5 million viewers.

%MINIFYHTMLd50b7cc28e12e00b7dbb4754c46f5cec13% %MINIFYHTMLd50b7cc28e12e00b7dbb4754c46f5cec14%

The last straw came when Oliver continued filming in his own home. Filming on Saturday, Oliver joked that he was used to having no audience to bounce. "I started my comedy career doing standup in England," said Oliver. "I am more than used to making jokes about silence."

%MINIFYHTMLd50b7cc28e12e00b7dbb4754c46f5cec15% %MINIFYHTMLd50b7cc28e12e00b7dbb4754c46f5cec16%

Elsewhere, the WarnerMedia-owned network released new numbers for the first game of season three of Westworld. The sci-fi drama, which launched on March 15, drew more than 7 million viewers, which HBO said it had tracked before the opening episode of The Outsider at the same spot earlier this year.

This happened when the third season of the Thandie Newton and Evan series Rachel Wood-front had 1.7 million viewers on all platforms on Sunday night, an increase of 11% over last week.

It comes after HBO noticed that it had seen gains of around 40% since the COVID-19 pandemic began and people began to go into lockdown.