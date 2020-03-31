Larry David PSA wants the public to reduce their enthusiasm for leaving home – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML2f1e03483c12cf93b87c23b67af44d5811% %MINIFYHTML2f1e03483c12cf93b87c23b67af44d5812%

David offered a public service announcement on Tuesday criticizing "idiots" who do not follow the guidelines of social distancing.

"Obviously someone put me on this because it's generally not the kind of thing I do, but basically I want to target idiots, and you know who you are," David said in a video shared by the California Governor's Office. "You're going out, I don't know what you're doing. You're socializing too close, it's not good."

%MINIFYHTML2f1e03483c12cf93b87c23b67af44d5813% %MINIFYHTML2f1e03483c12cf93b87c23b67af44d5814%

“You are hurting older people like me, well, not me. I have nothing to do with you. I'll never see you. But, you know, other, let's say, other older people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows?

%MINIFYHTML2f1e03483c12cf93b87c23b67af44d5815% %MINIFYHTML2f1e03483c12cf93b87c23b67af44d5816%

David went on to say that those who venture out are "missing" a "fantastic opportunity, a once in a lifetime opportunity" to "sit on the couch and watch television. I don't know how you're going through that!" David said. "Well … maybe …" because you're not that bright. But here it is: go home! Watch television! That is my advice to you.

He concluded that those who have watched his show should know that "nothing good happens when you leave the house," adding that "it is a problem" and that "it is not a good place to be."

"So stay home and, you know, don't see anyone, except maybe if there's a plumbing emergency, let the plumber come in and then, you know, clean everything up after he leaves … but that's it. OK, "David concluded.