Lane closures on I-94 on Thursday. Here's What You Should Know – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Michigan Department of Transportation contracted teams are moving to another stage in replacing the Second Avenue overpass on I-94 in Detroit.

Starting at 5 a.m. and ending at 11 p.m. On Thursday, April 2, I-94 east and west will have an open lane between Rosa Parks Boulevard and I-75 for crews to implement a traffic change. At the same time, teams will close ramps I-75 north and south to I-94 west.

The change in traffic will allow crews to safely build the new bridge supports on either side of the highway. All lanes of I-94 east and west, along with the ramps from I-75 to I-94 west, will reopen at 11 p.m. Thursday.

Additionally, crews will close the M-10 ramp (Lodge Freeway) southbound to I-94 eastbound and the John R. Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound beginning Thursday tomorrow until fall. These ramps are closing for safety due to the change in I-94 traffic. Detours will be posted for ramp closings.

All work on this $ 25.5 million project is slated to complete in the summer of 2021. The new Second Avenue Bridge will replace the current structure built in 1954 and will be the first network-tied arch bridge in the state of Michigan. During the replacement, vehicular traffic for Second Avenue will be diverted to M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to cross I-94.

This bridge replacement is part of the Detroit I-94 modernization project that involves rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.

