Lakers players complete isolation at home, with no symptoms of COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers were one of several NBA teams that saw the coronavirus touch the organization directly with a pair of players who tested positive for the virus in early March.

According to a report by The New York Times & # 39; Marc Stein, all players have completed their 14 day isolation period and are symptom free.

The Lakers have just announced that their players have completed 14-day home isolations prescribed by team medics today, and that all players are currently symptom-free of COVID-19. The team had previously announced that two unidentified players had tested positive for the coronavirus. – Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 31, 2020

The team did not reveal the identities of the two players who previously tested positive for the coronavirus. The Lakers were quarantined after the news that four members of the Brooklyn Nets had tested positive for the disease.

Today's news comes just days after the Utah Jazz announced that its two positive players, center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell, had recovered and had been removed from the virus.

The NBA season remains on hiatus as the league continues discussions on the best way to move forward with the 2019-20 season.