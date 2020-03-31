LA Galaxy's Efrain Alvarez deciphers Goal's NxGn list; Will you play for the United States or Mexico in the future?

GOAL released its annual list of the 50 best wonderkids on the world soccer scene Tuesday, and MLS fans will be delighted to hear that one of the league's players made the cut.

%MINIFYHTML906595059f055bcab0f9ff95c86ba47111% %MINIFYHTML906595059f055bcab0f9ff95c86ba47112%

Efraín Álvarez, the 17-year-old midfielder for the LA Galaxy, came in at number 43 on the list, which may not seem so high. But consider that Takefusa Kubo, 18, number 9 on this year's list, barely made it to number 49 last year. Therefore, Alvarez may fire the roster next season, if he continues to improve.

MORE: Gio Reyna says facing Liverpool in the first Dortmund begins & # 39; a very good opportunity & # 39;

Zlatan Ibrahimovic rarely praises anyone other than himself, so when he called Alvarez "by far the most talented,quot; in MLS, he certainly raised a lot of doubts. In 14 games with the senior team this season, Alvarez delivered three assists, showing his creativity and skill. He also stole the show in his debut for the Galaxy, assisting in the draw and setting the winning goal against the Chicago Fire.

Here's a look at some of his 2018 youth highlights:

Álvarez's talent has led to a battle for the services of his national team between the United States and Mexico. Álvarez is a native of Los Angeles and was captain of the US U-15 team. USA In 2016, but he also played for Mexico at the youth level, scoring four goals and delivering two assists at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup while leading El-Tri to second place. In the process, he delivered this great goal That will have Americans waiting for him to play at the top level again.

Mexico is in the final of the U-17 World Cup! 🇲🇽 Efrain Alvarez vs Netherlands free kick equalizer helped #ElTri They arrived at the shooting, where they prevailed to set an appointment with Brazil. Look at sundays # U17WC Final at 5 p.m. ET, live on FS2 and the FOX Sports app. pic.twitter.com/hIT7Ao2O0y – FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 15, 2019

Will Efraín Álvarez play for the United States or Mexico?

Mike Muñoz, coach of Álvarez's club at the time he decided to change from the United States to Mexico, tried to explain his reasoning through Soccer America.

"With US Soccer, Efra was expelled from the camp for any reason. I don't know if there was a collective decision by US Soccer," said Muñoz. "Unfortunately, when they dropped it, Mexico knocked on the door and has been there ever since."

There were rumors that Álvarez could make an appearance for Mexico in the Gold Cup last summer, which would have tied him to Mexico. But it never came to fruition, which means your options are still open.

According to CBS, a source close to Álvarez said: "Mexico is above him," but added that there is still time for the United States to loot him. But there seems to be more commitment from Álvarez and his family to Mexico.