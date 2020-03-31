Kylie Jenner named most likely to get pregnant by close friends

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He shared a video documenting his discussion with Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Yris Palmer prior to the coronavirus blockade.

Up News Info –

Kylie Jenner She has a feeling she will be the next member of the first reality TV family to get pregnant.

The ""keeping up with the Kardashians"Star, who is the mother of two-year-old Stormi, visited YouTube on Sunday (March 29) to share a discussion video with three of her closest friends, Victoria Villarroel, Anastasia Karanikolaou, and Yris Palmer, during which they played a Most Likely To game.

%MINIFYHTML8d5a7fd79f03463185663d539f38f46811% %MINIFYHTML8d5a7fd79f03463185663d539f38f46812%

"Hi, guys! We filmed it a few weeks ago before we were quarantined, and I thought it would be fun to share it," Jenner wrote. "I remember we were all together."

During the session, the four agreed that Kylie would become a mother again before her sister, Kendall Jenner, or any of the Kardashians became pregnant. Kendall is the only clan member who is not a mother.

Kylie was also named "more prone to injury while drunk," but revealed that she would never send nude photos while intoxicated, noting, "I don't send nudes." In another candid moment, the beauty magnate insisted that he would never consider a relationship with an unfaithful partner.

"Yeah honestly fuck that. Next question," he said.

<br />

Kylie is currently in an affair with the rapper Travis Scott (II), Stormi's father.