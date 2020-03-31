Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian's new makeup artist due to social distance

The world has been struggling against the spread of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, and spread throughout the world. Nations around the world have been doing everything possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing and other preventive measures such as the complete closure of non-essential services.

As a consequence, many people, including celebrities and artists, stay home and avoid other people, despite their own friends. Kim Kardashian-West, for example, had to hire a new makeup artist as a preventive measure against COVID-19.

It turns out that her new makeup artist is her half-sister, Kim Kardashian. Last Monday Kardashian appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he revealed that Kylie had made up before appearing on the popular late-night television series.

Kim stated that her mother has been busy lately, so Kylie was the one who did the makeup and hair. Kim claimed she is not that good at it, but Kylie is a pro. The reality star admitted that it was the first time he had seen her in a long time because the whole family was staying away.

She even had to run away from her own home to meet Kylie because she didn't want other members of her family to embarrass her. The reality star admitted that she too had to get away from her children.

Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner also stated that she was practicing social distancing, after United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged her and other social media influencers to do their part to curb the COVID-19 spread.

During his appearance in Good morning america, Jerome explained that teens and young adults were very reluctant to give in to their parents' demands, regardless of how strong the advice was and its impact on the world.

Not long after, Kylie Jenner, and other influencers like Bella Hadid, urged people to stay home and help thwart the spread of the coronavirus.



