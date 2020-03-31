KUWK: Kylie Jenner admits she is "most likely,quot; to get pregnant after family members

%MINIFYHTML4bb16cc0b3ba935bdc19a33091d7c35b11% %MINIFYHTML4bb16cc0b3ba935bdc19a33091d7c35b12%

Kardashian-Jenners really like having big families, and they join their huge clan of reality shows! That being said, it's not surprising that they are often asked if they have more babies during interviews and talk show appearances. The most common question seems to be who will be the next KarJenner to have a baby!

That said, the youngest of the sisters, Kylie Jenner, admitted that it was probably her!

This was revealed during a video he posted in which he was playing a game of "Who's More Likely!"

The makeup mogul has nothing to hide anymore, not even his plans to give his daughter Stormi a brother much sooner than you think.

The game was supposed to answer random questions about who is most likely to do something, and at some point the baby's question came up.

The youngest of the Jenner sisters was not alone on camera, as her friends Yris Palmer, Victoria Villarroel and Anastasia Karanikolaou also joined her.

So when the question came up, Kylie wasn't the only one who voted for herself since Yris did too!

Finally, the other girls agreed as well, but no one really went into detail as to why they thought Kylie was the next to get pregnant again.

Previously, however, insider information was shared via HollywoodLife that the young billionaire feels she was born to be a mother and would love to have more children in the future.

Yl Kylie would still love to have more children and talks about it all the time, about how she feels like she was born to be a mother, but there are no plans for another baby because she considers herself very single right now. Definitely in the future, although "the source shared it with the medium at that time.



