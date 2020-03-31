KUWK: Kim Kardashian says she and her sisters still enjoy dinners together despite being quarantined separately, that's how!

%MINIFYHTML602cfccfb274102fefdaff6fe19b3bb311% %MINIFYHTML602cfccfb274102fefdaff6fe19b3bb312%

It seems that Kim Kardashian really misses her brothers in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 that has forced people into quarantine. However, even though they are no longer in person, the KarJenner sisters manage to stay connected and Kim revealed how they do it.

While on The View, celebrity Keeping Up with the Kardashians shared being away from their close family, which is really difficult given how close they are.

Obviously, however, due to self-isolation orders, Kim, her husband Kanye, and their four children have been in isolation together, while the rest of the reality TV clan is also quarantined in their respective homes.

Anyway, it turns out they still spend a lot of quality time together and that's how they do it.

Kim revealed that she, along with Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney, and Khloe, still dine together even though they are not in the same place!

Of course, they use a little thing called technology to accomplish that, and while there is no human contact, it is much better than nothing!

'It has been very difficult. We make dinners with zoom, where we all make our plate and talk. I have been FaceTiming my grandmother (Mary Jo Campbell) and my sisters. It's been really challenging, "Kim shared during the interview.

The mother of four went on to say that since the quarantine was issued, she has only seen one of her sisters in person and that is Kylie Jenner!

The makeup mogul actually left her home for a moment just to help Kim prepare for her remote appearance on The View!

"It was so good to see Kylie this morning, even for a second, while she was putting on makeup," Kim said, laughing because her younger sister is definitely better than her for makeup.

As for what they talked about, Kim revealed that it was "everything we wanted to catch up on."



