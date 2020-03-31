KUWK: Kim Kardashian fans can't beat how much she looks like her mother Kris Jenner at Throwback College Pic and Kim doesn't know what she was thinking!

%MINIFYHTML04edaf6d73e806f72f1bc9ee8e2577ee11% %MINIFYHTML04edaf6d73e806f72f1bc9ee8e2577ee12%

Kim Kardashian has been quarantined like everyone else in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and it seems that her favorite activity while trapped at home is looking at and organizing her photos back. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has also been sharing a few of them and the latest post of this kind really caught everyone's attention!

The reason is that, looking at Kim's old photo from college, it became clear how much she actually looks like her mother, Kris Jenner!

In fact, even Kim herself had "many questions,quot; to ask herself as she looked back on her college aspect; The fact that she used to look identical to her mother was one of the things that confused her!

The main reason why she appears to be her mother's twin is, of course, based on the genetics they share, but what really made her capable of going through Kris in the end was her style at the time, more precisely, her makeup. and haircut. !

So Kim couldn't help but have fun and wonder what she was thinking at the time.

The image showing Kim posing with a friend shows her side swept bangs that look like Kris's signature hairstyle!

Kim was also wearing what looks like a turquoise eyeliner, very different from her usual makeup these days.

In the caption, the mother of four wrote: ‘I found this photo of Allison and I from college and she asked me LOL I have many questions. What is this hairstyle? My turquoise lining?

Soon after, many of his followers flocked to the comment section to react and it seems like everyone had a lot of fun laughing at how much Kim looked like her mother in college.

Here are some of her playful reactions: "Kris Jenner ???" / "Lolol, directly, that was a Kris Jenner tbt." / "I thought it was a young kris lol,quot;.



