Kris Jenner cries after seeing Kim and Kourtney Kardashian fighting in & # 39; KUWTK & # 39;

Kim Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian made headlines after they were spotted having a fist fight in the last episode of "keeping up with the KardashiansNow Kim has shared the story behind the story of the fight in an interview with Jimmy Fallon in "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon"

"I think everyone was really shocked for a minute and this is not our kind of show, what's going on?" The SKIMS founder said in the video on Monday, March 30. "We want everyone to feel comfortable and safe."

She also revealed that her mother Kris Jenner she cried when she first saw the clip. "She said, who are you guys? What's going on?" Kim said to the host. Kim added that the fight was the culmination of Kourtney's growing frustration at having to film for the show.

"She's not the type of person to make a decision and say, 'Okay, guys, I'm not going to film.' But she came to work with an attitude every day, somehow she would take it out on everyone. , from the crew to us, and I really wouldn't make that decision, "Kim told Jimmy. "So I would just keep pushing her to find out why she was so unhappy."

"I never really resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard that you didn't see," Kim continued. "When I looked at my arm and saw that he had really scratched me and I felt everything on my back, I just walked over and slapped him on the back."

Later in the interview, Kim confirmed that Kourt "had made the decision to take a break now, and I think she really needs it. I think that will be much better for her."

Kourtney and Kim's tension turned physical after Kim heard Kim speak. Kendall Jenner about Kylie Jenner skipping fashion week in Paris, which implies that she and Khloe Kardashian I would never do that.

"Change the narrative in your mind. I work the shit up," Kourt told Kim. "But also, even if I didn't want to work my butt and I wanted to be a stay-at-home mom, it's fine."

The two tried to hit each other with Kourtney digging their nails into Kim's arms. "Never come like this again. I swear to God I'll hit you in the face," Kim said, to which Kourt replied, "So do it."