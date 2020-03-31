Kohl’s, Gap team up with Macy’s to give permission to thousands of workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Kohl’s and Gap is following in Macy’s footsteps by announcing the permission of thousands of workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Monday, Macy & # 39; s said it would suspend most of its 130,000 workers starting this week and move to an "absolute minimum workforce,quot; during the pandemic.

A day later, Kohl’s and Gap did the same by announcing that they would suspend most of their work forces.

Last week, a record 3.3 million workers applied for unemployment benefits across the country. The coronavirus pandemic first hit tourism industries hard, then moved on to restaurants, which had to shut down canteens across California.

Orders to stay home have been ordered in at least 30 states and the District of Columbia, leading to the closure of non-essential retail stores.

However, other companies such as Amazon, Instacart, Domino’s, Albertsons, Dollar Tree and Walmart have announced that they are hiring thousands of workers amid the pandemic.