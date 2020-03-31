Home Entertainment Kodak Black sentenced to 12 months in jail on Niagara gun charge

Kodak Black sentenced to 12 months in jail on Niagara gun charge

Bradley Lamb
Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for his attempt to cross the Canadian border with a weapon.

However, Kodak's new sentence will be enforced concurrently with the 46-month sentence he is currently serving for illegally purchasing a firearm in his home state.

