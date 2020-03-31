Kodak Black sentenced to 12 months in jail on Niagara gun charge

Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to an additional 12 months in prison for his attempt to cross the Canadian border with a weapon.

However, Kodak's new sentence will be enforced concurrently with the 46-month sentence he is currently serving for illegally purchasing a firearm in his home state.

His lawyer published the news through his Instagram.

"Some good news and some frustration regarding @kodakblack. The case in New York is settled. I was not his attorney in that case," he wrote.

"Although it should have been completely ruled out, as it was for the other 2 people in the same car, who testified that @kodakblack knew nothing about the firearm in the vehicle, and that it was registered and legal for one of the others. People he was with agreed to 12 months to execute concurrently with his current sentence. Even the judge asked the prosecutor why they are not dismissing him. "

He says Kodak wanted to solve the case and demands that Kodak be credited for the time he was out of federal custody due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

