Kingsman Umbrella and Crash Pads in Fortnite: how to use new elements of the update

A couple of new items entered Fortnite this morning with a nightly update.

Epic Games no longer releases patch notes, but if you play long enough you'll eventually see Kingsman Umbrella and Crash Pads. If you play around with each item a bit, you could get used to each item. But in case you don't think about using a certain article, we are here to help you explain what they do.

Crash Pads are pretty simple, but the Kingsman Umbrella actually has a fair amount of use. And in case you're wondering why it's called that, Umbrella is named after the Kingsman movie series. Since Chapter 2 Season 2 is based on secret agents, it makes sense for Fortnite to collaborate with Kingsman.

But, about the articles.

Fortnite Kingsman umbrella

Thanks to Reddit's SquatingDog, here's a great breakdown of the Kingsman Umbrella gameplay.

Kingsman Umbrella has a variety of uses.

Protects you from bullets like a shield

It can save you from a fall

Can be used as a peak

Basically you can think of the Kingsman Umbrella as a lightsaber. It works very similarly, apart from the fact that Umbrella can save you from a fall.

But one thing to note is that it can only be used as a shield for a short time. It eventually breaks down and allows you to get shot again, so be careful when using the shield feature.

Fortnite Crash Pads

As I mentioned earlier, these are self explanatory.

You put one on and you can bounce off it. The video above shows SquatingDog jumping out of a helicopter and using one to save it from a fall, so it can work with big falls. There really isn't much else to explain, just go to a game and give them a try.