Kim Kardashian reflects on her and Kourtney Kardashian's fight in & # 39; KUWTK & # 39;

Last week during a brand new episode of "keeping up with the KardashiansViewers were able to see Kim and Kourtney paw each other off when one of their arguments went physical.

On Monday night, Kim appeared on Jimmy Fallon (virtually) and she reflected on the moment.

When Jimmy asked Kim about what happened at the time, Kim said, “It was pretty intense. I feel like it has been a great deal of pent-up resentment from Kourtney or I just feel like he doesn't want to film anymore. She's not the type of person to make a decision and say, "Okay, guys, I'm not going to film." But she came to work with an attitude every day, sort of like getting even with everyone from the crew to us, and she really wouldn't make that decision. "

Kim and Kourtney have obviously gotten over the moment, however, she revealed that production had to close for about a week.

If you wonder if injuries were obtained during the altercation, "Kim said, I never really resorted to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard that you didn't see, she was bleeding. So you really couldn't see that detail, but When I looked at my arm and saw that he had really scratched me and I felt everything on my back, I just walked over and slapped him on the back. "

Kim expressed that she was not proud of that moment. However, Kourtney is now taking a much-needed break from the show.

Check out the full clip here:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94