Kim Kardashian Praises Teachers As She Struggles With Homeschooling, But Loves Time At Home With Kids

Kim Kardashian praises the teachers now that she is spending time inside her mansion educating her children at home. It is definitely a routine change for Kim, who is used to micro-managing her children's busy schedules so that she can attend to things outside the home. Kanye West has been quarantined at home with Kim and is definitely a big change for the family of six. Kim appeared in The view, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, and spoke about his new lifestyle. He also expressed specific thanks to the teachers and said that he respected them recently, now that he had tasted the life of homeschooling and was home with four children all day.

Not everyone is interested in hearing Kim Kardashian's complaints or ideas about what life is like for her now that the Coronavirus has kept her confined to her home. For every comment or comment Kim makes, there are more who say they are tired of listening to celebrities who don't live from pay to pay or worry about where their next meal is coming from.

Madonna tried to make a statement through a video in which she appeared nude in a bathtub full of roses while calling the Coronavirus "The Great Equalizer," but that also fell on deaf ears. Many blue-collar working people didn't connect with Madonna as she lounged in her milky, rose-filled bathroom from her luxurious home as well.

Speaking of teachers, Kim Kardashian said that they deserved a lot and that she was grateful that her children were on spring break, seemingly exhausted from homeschooling.

Kim Kardashian stated the following to the presenters of the show when discussing what her new lifestyle was like.

"It has been difficult to juggle everything, and you know, you really have to put yourself in the background and just focus on the kids."

Kim has not provided an update on how he is managing his law studies in light of the Coronavirus pandemic. She continued to talk about enjoying the family bonding time she is experiencing now, especially with her husband Kanye West.

Regardless of what they think about Kim sharing their struggles, there are many who can relate to and equally appreciate the hard work that American teachers invest in students now that they are homeschooling their children.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's statements? Do you relate



