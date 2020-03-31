Kim Kardashian continues criminal justice reform mission with & # 39; violent & # 39; criminals

%MINIFYHTML31d9916daf299f423dc649bf0f210ac711% %MINIFYHTML31d9916daf299f423dc649bf0f210ac712%

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; He says in an interview that he wants to take a second to understand what they have done, why they have done it, how they got there.

Kim Kardashian It is working with "violent" criminals who have committed "serious" crimes while continuing its mission of criminal justice reform.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star has been active in advocating for a reevaluation of the current criminal justice system in the United States, and successfully lobbied President Donald Trump to forgive Grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence without parole for a drug offense. nonviolent".

Speaking to Grazia UK magazine, the reality star, who is studying to become a lawyer, said she stopped working exclusively with low-level criminals, those who have committed more serious acts, in an attempt to understand "what they have done " , why they did it, (and) how they got there. "

"When I started with Alice, who had a low-level drug offense, I thought 'I can handle that'," he said. ‘But I didn't think I could really endorse something that was violent … until I started meeting people and visiting prisons. Really, my whole heart opened. "

"I wanted to show different cases of people who have committed serious crimes, but stop and take a second to understand what they have done, why they have done it, how they got there."

Alice was released after 21 years in jail after Kim's efforts, and the unintentional star was the one who broke the news, with all the sharing caught on camera.

"I didn't know I was turning it in," Kim explained. "He was on set for a photo shoot, and I thought he had already heard the news from his lawyer. But he hadn't."

The mother of four added: "Hearing her cry made me very happy for her. She is recovering her life: she lost the birth of all her grandchildren and the death of her parents. But she still has some life with her children."