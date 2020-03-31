Kim Kardashian acquires new case in The Justice Project Preview

Kim Kardashian She is taking advantage of her time as a lawyer apprentice.
Just two years ago the keeping up with the Kardashians star helped the White House grant leniency to Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life sentence plus 25 years as a nonviolent criminal for the first time. Now Kim is taking on other cases in hopes of guaranteeing freedom for Americans who he believes have been harmed by a broken justice system, all of which is captured in the upcoming two-hour Oxygen documentary. Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.
In an exclusive look at the documentary, Kim talks about what led her to Dawn JacksonThe case.
"I feel like The justice project It has been my personal growth journey of what I didn't know in the system, "explains Kim." For me, if you listen to someone like Dawn, when I read her letter the first time, I cried. First of all, I congratulated her on being so open and honest with me since her first letter. "
According to Kim, Dawn's letters revealed that she had suffered years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse before killing her grandfather-grandfather.
"She detailed her abuse. She really went straight to the point. She was ready to talk about it and was very open with me," continues Kim. "But then finding out that she couldn't be that open during her trial and that she couldn't reveal any of that, that was why she did what she did."
It's revelations like these, Dawn's attorney allegedly advising her not to disclose the abuse, which Kim says made her grateful to have a team of legal experts working alongside her. She knew that some things that are "common knowledge,quot; for most lawyers were not like that for her, as she is still "learning everything with new eyes."
In the clip, Kim says that she, too, was attracted to Dawn's case because it reminded her of how she felt while working on Johnson's case.
"The concept was one of those like, well, Alice Johnson, the same sentence that Charles Manson? Nonviolent crime for the first time? It doesn't add up. It doesn't make sense to me, "says Kim." Dawn's case, like the same feeling I felt: that doesn't make sense to me. "
Kim continues to reveal that she initially planned to avoid any case involving violence.
"I started my journey always thinking, okay, non-violent offenses, I can totally lean on that. I can support that. I can understand that," he explains. "Anything with violence, I don't think I can really support a situation, until I started visiting these prisons and meeting people who just expressed to me, I shared really personal information and fully understood them."
Dawn's first letter was apparently a driving force for Kim's change of heart. She finally said The justice project producers, "We have to investigate Dawn. We have to understand how this can happen."
"And if I don't understand, then I know a lot of people won't understand it," adds Kim. "And I hope other people can see, rather than see on paper, how they made it seem."
She continues: "You can understand her journey and feel her pain. How the system failed her and made her see was not fair, in my eyes."
Learn more about Dawn's case by watching the previous clip and tuning in Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project oxygen Sunday, April 5 at 7 p.m.
