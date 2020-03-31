Kim Kardashian acquires new case in The Justice Project Preview

Kim Kardashian She is taking advantage of her time as a lawyer apprentice.

Just two years ago the keeping up with the Kardashians star helped the White House grant leniency to Alice Marie Johnson, a great-grandmother serving a life sentence plus 25 years as a nonviolent criminal for the first time. Now Kim is taking on other cases in hopes of guaranteeing freedom for Americans who he believes have been harmed by a broken justice system, all of which is captured in the upcoming two-hour Oxygen documentary. Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.

In an exclusive look at the documentary, Kim talks about what led her to Dawn JacksonThe case.

"I feel like The justice project It has been my personal growth journey of what I didn't know in the system, "explains Kim." For me, if you listen to someone like Dawn, when I read her letter the first time, I cried. First of all, I congratulated her on being so open and honest with me since her first letter. "

According to Kim, Dawn's letters revealed that she had suffered years of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse before killing her grandfather-grandfather.