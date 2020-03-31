Kiely Williams takes aim at former 3LW groupmate Adrienne Houghton

%MINIFYHTMLec2c5da2ecd280c23715a229c1c91da511% %MINIFYHTMLec2c5da2ecd280c23715a229c1c91da512%

During the live broadcast, Kiely also addresses rumors of her attack on Naturi Naughton, another former member of the singing group, with a KFC spot during a heated discussion.

Kiely Williams has rekindled his meat with his ex 3LW group mate Adrienne Houghton. On her first Instagram Live, Kiely decided to talk about her relationship with Adrienne and Naturi naughton, who formed the trio.

In response to a question from fans about why they hadn't asked her to go to Adrienne's show "The real"Kiely said," I don't think Adrienne wants to have live television with me. Because she's going to have to say, 'Yes Kiely, I pretended to be your best friend. Now I am not. "

Kiely continued to nibble at her former collaborator, "You were lying then or you are lying now. Either you were my best friend and now you are simply not claiming me or you were pretending [to be my best friend."

Also, Kiely said she didn't have a reason to be on "The Real" because she wasn't promoting anything right now. "So there is no reason to do that for me because the reason people go to the show is to promote things … you want a buzz, you want something to happen," he said.

During the live broadcast, Kiely also addressed rumors of her attack on Naturi's face with a KFC spot during a heated discussion in Atlanta. "Why would I? That's wasting food. And I was going for his neck and I'm not ashamed of that, people," he explained, adding that Nature called his mother.

Also in the live session, Kiely denied having threatened Raven Symone, saying, "I woke up this morning and everyone said I threatened to take Raven out and I don't know where she was coming from. So I thought, 'Let me go on Instagram Live because I've never done this before and tell everyone I didn't . "