Khloe Kardashian misses her & # 39; pre-quarantined body & # 39; as she looks back at her sexy video

Instagram

Apparently, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; She misses her usual routine, which includes going to the gym, as she continues to be quarantined with her daughter True and her ex-Tristan Thompson.

Up News Info –

Khloe Kardashian What her body looked like is missing before the coronavirus forced her to stay home. After being trapped in self-isolation for some time at her home in Calabasas, California, the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star posted a sexy video of herself showing her" quarantined "physique.

In the clip of the Instagram story that was uploaded on Monday, March 30, the 35-year-old beauty wore a black piece of her sister. Kim Kardashian& # 39; SKIMS & # 39 ;. "God, I miss my quarantined body hahaha," he wrote. The video, which was republished from Kim's story for her brand's campaign, also saw her lying on her back while some makeup artists put on their hair and makeup.

%MINIFYHTML2b32be2232158b5d4f66045a907a089811% %MINIFYHTML2b32be2232158b5d4f66045a907a089812%

Khloe Kardashian misses her 'pre-quarantine' body.

In a next post, the ex-girlfriend of Tristan Thompson He continued to flaunt his curvy body. This time, however, he made the post in response to Kim's declaration of love while saying, "I love you."

The television personality declared her love for her sister Kim Kardashian.

Khloe was not the only Kardashian who missed the time before the coronavirus. Her older sister Kim has used her own social media page to post a photo of her younger self. "I found this picture of Allison and I from college and she asked me LOL I have so many questions," wife of Kanye West captioned the post. "What is this hairstyle? My turquoise lining?"

The snap itself saw the television personality being hugged by a friend. In the photo, he shook off his side bangs that looked identical to his famous mother's. Kris Jenner.

<br />

Kim's hairstyle caused people to mistake her for Kris. One commented, "I thought this was a young kris lol." A second exclaimed: "It's Kris Jenner's hair!" Another chimed in, "Lolol, directly, that was a Kris Jenner tbt." Meanwhile, a fourth wrote, "That's Kris Jenner 1999 chop."