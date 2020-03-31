Kevin Hart spilled pineapple juice on Beyonce

Instagram

By sharing the story in a video posted on his Instagram account, the actor from & # 39; Jumanji: The Next Level & # 39; reveals that the incident occurred during the NBA All-Star Weekend weekend.

Kevin Hart He has some confessions to make as he isolates himself at home in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, March 30, the actor and comedian recalled an awkward moment he had with both of them Beyonce Knowles Y Jay Z during a meeting in a VIP section in a disco.

According to Kevin, the incident occurred during the NBA All-Star Weekend weekend. "Bey and Hov go to the club, I go to the club. I see Hov in a different section," he said, adding that he decided to greet the couple. "We were talking. It was a great conversation, and you know, I don't even know that Bey is there." Kevin went on to say that he went for a pineapple juice while talking to Hov, but ended up spilling it.

Instead of picking it up, Kevin alleged that he and others were simply looking at the pineapple juice. Meanwhile, Hov turned to see Bey before saying to Kevin, "You just spilled pineapple juice on my wife's legs and shoes." It was then that Kevin noticed that Hov was with Bey, who was busy cleaning the juice.

Kevin obviously felt bad about what he did, so he "reached into my pocket, grabbed some money" and gave it to Hov. He remembered saying to the rapper, "This is the best I can do. Because I feel bad, man. Don't fight me over this, just take it … I felt so fucking. I have Bey sticky." Hov finally assured that he was not angry with him. "Jumanji: the next level"actor.

"I left, I went out … I looked at Hov, I saw him look down at his hand. I can tell he did it, because he's shaking his head and he's looking for me," Kevin continued. "You see the expression of disgust on his face. I gave him $ 20. That's all he had at the time." He jokingly ended his story by saying he only paid for the juice and not Bey's new shoes.