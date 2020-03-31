Kellie Maloney: Boxing promoter in education, trans visibility and control. Boxing news

%MINIFYHTML26c9322e28c4da9e1b42f0bcd48e627711% %MINIFYHTML26c9322e28c4da9e1b42f0bcd48e627712%





Kellie Maloney plans to offer a specialized boxing promotion program with her new company, Education Through Sport And Diversity.

Twenty years have passed since Lennox Lewis reigned as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, the last fighter to truly rule the chicken coop.

As Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury continue to wait for the showdown that will one day produce a new supreme boxer, the manager who helped make it all happen for Lewis two decades ago is back in the sport and making plans for the future as well.

After Lewis's first fight with Evander Holyfield at Madison Square Garden in March 1999 ended in a split draw, it was the famous figure dressed in a Union Jack suit that sparked so much controversy over the decision that a rematch had to be punished quickly. Eight months later, in Las Vegas, & # 39; Unfinished Business & # 39; saw Lewis defeat Holyfield by unanimous decision to unify the belts. Watching archival videos of the post-fight celebrations, that proudly British piece of tailoring still stands out.

Wardrobe choices are just one of many changes in Kellie Maloney's life since those heady days, but the knowledge of what it takes to be a promoter never left her. She values ​​memories and insists that it is not prohibited to use images from the time when she was known as Frank. "Don't run away from your past," he says to her Sky Sports. "You can run away from your past, but you can't hide from it, it will always be there."

Maloney and Lennox Lewis enjoyed enormous success together, crowned by a famous night in Las Vegas in November 1999.

In recent years, he has been returning to his boxing career, taking notes with the benefit of hindsight. The knowledge will form the basis of a multi-week course that he will offer, offered by a company called Education through Sport and Diversity (ETS & D) that he helped organize. Amidst the pandemic blockade, the company offers online courses in core subjects such as math and English, taught by professionals and leading to OFSTED-recognized qualifications. Kellie is helping to oversee operations from her home in Portugal and hopes to start her own in-person course in East London by the end of the year.

"It's all boxing without the punching bags," he explains. "He's more on the administration side: learning to put together a program, how to promote that program, how to promote and manage a fighter, and how to deal with the media. There will be a number of other boxing personalities, from the UK and the United States. , who will come and give lectures. And we hope the end result will be a boxing show. " The plan is to make the program free to anyone ages 16-24, giving them a variety of skills and a first step on the ladder of sports management.

For Kellie, the transition meant straying twice from her own career as a developer. First came a retirement announcement from boxing in October 2013, followed 10 months later by the front page news story from the Sunday newspaper that introduced Kellie to the public for the first time. In 2015, he returned, working alongside Tommy Gilmour to promote Scottish heavyweight Gary Cornish, who was quickly stopped by Joshua in a Commonwealth title fight at The O2 in September. She made the decision to walk away from the Cornish encampment when her advice was not heeded.

Kellie's first return to boxing in 2015 saw her co-promote Gary Cornish, but the experience was unsatisfactory to her.

"To be honest, I wasn't ready," she reflects. "He wasn't strong enough to deal with it. He couldn't bear the rejection I got from some people, so that's why I walked away from him again."

So it was a second surprise to many in the sport when earlier this year, she was behind the microphone at another pre-fight press conference. Cathy McAleer, the only professional boxer from Northern Ireland, had seen Kellie in a special appearance on Celebrity Masterchef and sought advice. They ended the call with an agreement to form a team. Sitting next to a beaming McAleer in Belfast, with the press hanging on every word, Maloney's spark had clearly returned. "Now I'm comfortable with myself," she says. "It takes a lot of time."

I hid for so long. I feel like if I had come out earlier, I would have been a better promoter and boxing manager than I was, and I think I was good! Kellie Maloney

McAleer won his fight in February and prepared for another one in April at Villa Park before the pandemic thwarted his progress. Maloney has also been frustrated: Announcement that at least two more female boxers will join his stable has been suspended, but he's profitably using the time to promote ETS & D. Online courses are currently proving popular and She says the entire project is an opportunity to help a new generation, with an emphasis on inclusion.

LGBT + youth are encouraged to enroll, but so are people from all demographics, especially those who may have struggled in school or even dropped out of school. "That is why we incorporate the word & # 39; diversity & # 39;: we do not want to put anyone in a box. We want the courses to be open to everyone and we want people to mix, follow and accept each other,quot; .

Education Through Sport And Diversity Will Offer A Variety Of Youth Courses, Including Kellie's Boxing Management Program

One of his colleagues at ETS & D is an amateur boxer he met while giving a talk before an LGBT + inclusive charity boxing event called Courage, which had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Danny, who is trans, has been making good use of social media and reaching people he knows within the community. "We have become very good friends," says Kellie. "Danny will be lecturing when we talk about gender diversity because he obviously went through it himself. He dropped out of school because he was a 'bad guy', his exact words. Like me, he was a different gender than he is now. That's where your problems are, because you can't accept yourself. "

Battles and business

She is proud of her achievements, but she also fully accepts where she made mistakes: politics, behavior, bravado. Even Maloney's previous nickname – & # 39; The Mental Midget & # 39; – it is decidedly not PC today. Since then, meeting other trans people, both young and old, has helped give him the idea that he once lacked. "I hid for so long. I feel like if I had come out earlier, I would have been a better promoter and boxing manager than I was, and I think I was pretty good."

She apologizes for sounding "stubborn," but the truth is that there was great respect for Maloney's talents, on both sides of the Atlantic: a Boxing Writers Association of America Manager of the Year Award was a compliment. obtained while Lennox ruled The Kingdom of the Heavyweights. The glory nights masked the inner struggle. "In addition to doing my job, I had a personal battle with myself. It affected some of my decisions and the way I treated people."

As for the derogatory comments made years ago about women's boxing and gay men, "dating that haunts me again," it won't let others use it to turn it around. As a McAleer advocate and in-demand speaker on LGBT + issues, Kellie's actions speak louder than the words of her past. She only asks that "the full facts,quot; be taken into account. "When women started boxing when I was Frank Maloney … commercially, it was not acceptable at the time. Professional sport is also a business."

The plan for Maloney's stable is to build an all-female card in Belfast in late 2020, with McAleer topping the bill. The 41-year-old bantamweight is determined to earn a world title, now a far more rewarding financial outlook than it would have been 20 years ago. There is no way to get away from the end result, says Kellie. "Look at the footballers: they would love to play the game, but they also pay a lot of money to do it. Anthony Joshua is paid an absolute fortune. If it was all amateur sport, it is totally different. But professional sport is a business, that it's what people have to realize. "

& # 39; I make my own way in the world & # 39;

She is optimistic about the future, even for the trans community. "The world is going to change and it is going to get better," she says. "I hope that in my life I see it when no one sees a trans person differently than they see a genetic man and a genetic woman. That is my dream." She doesn't shy away from any of the complexities of including trans women in the sport, particularly strength sports like boxing, but she only asks for scrutiny of politics, not athletes.

"We are following the rules of the governing bodies. As long as you are within them, that's fine, but there hasn't been enough scientific or medical evidence to tell where the difference is," she says. "There is some difference, we accept that. But we don't know how much you change when you transition. I know I changed." He feels that the ongoing debate around the issue is often misdirected. "It is not trans women that should be attacked. You will never get everyone to accept that it is right for trans women to participate in the sport. But it is with the governing bodies that you are arguing with."

Cathy McAleer has praised the & # 39; experience and passion & # 39; from Kellie, and hopes her promoter can guide her to a world title

March 31 is International Trans Visibility Day, an awareness day that seeks to celebrate the community. In Kellie's world of promoting fights and speaking engagements, there is little room to hide, even if she wanted to. "I am a pretty strong personality, so I think I make my own way in the world. I support groups like Stonewall and the trans groups I work with. I understand that some people need that kind of help."

When I needed help the most, it was the legal type. After living out of the public eye after her initial retirement, and completely like Kellie for the first time, she was informed that a paparazzi and a journalist were following her. "They showed up at my house at 5 o'clock on a Thursday to tell me they were going to tell a story in their Sunday newspaper. My world was turned upside down." Praise the lawyer who secured the court order that gave him time. Finally, she shared her truth with the media on her own terms.

Kellie and Cathy are working to get a women-only boxing card in Belfast by the end of the year

He still feels that going out is "one of the most difficult things in the world,quot; and believes that for those who are more prominent, such as athletes, it is a matter of control. "I have seen some gay and trans people who have not been able to control the media, or have had no say in it, and have just come out. It has not worked the right way for them," she says. . "I was raised dealing with the media. If you can take control, you know exactly what's going on."

This will be covered in more detail in the course, Kellie insists – "it's a very important topic,quot; – along with all those boxing tricks, some learned alongside Lennox Lewis and others while standing next to Cathy McAleer. So what is different about your style today compared to then? "I am much more understanding now, I listen much better. I see people's problems more than ever before.

"Before, the world was just black and white; now I see that it is a gray area, and there is also a multi-colored area, which Frank Maloney never saw." With her 2020 vision, Kellie's life continues to be a true education.

