Kell Brook Believes Amir Khan Seeked The Way Out Of The World Title Fight Against Terence Crawford | Boxing news





Kell Brook could be Terence Crawford's next opponent

Kell Brook says Amir Khan was looking for a "way out,quot; of his world title fight against Terence Crawford, but the Sheffield man is certain he will topple the American star.

Brook has been named the next potential opponent for Crawford by promoter Bob Arum, and the former world champion says "everyone is on the same page,quot; to fight for the WBO welterweight title.

Khan unsuccessfully challenged Crawford's WBO belt last April, with the fight suspended in the sixth round shortly after taking a low blow, but Brook questioned his rival's battle appetite for battle.

Amir Khan suffered an arrest loss to Crawford in New York

"I will definitely fight like I'm going to win the fight, which I am," Brook said. Sky Sports. "I will give everything, I will not look for any way out."

Brook returned with last month's arrest victory over Mark DeLuca and has again been linked to an elusive battle against Khan, along with a major domestic clash against Liverpudlian Liam Smith.

A fight against Crawford, the American three-weight champion, has become the top priority for former IBF title holder Brook, who wants to fulfill his ambition to become a two-time king of the world.

0:57 Brook produced an explosive victory over Mark DeLuca in Sheffield Brook produced an explosive victory over Mark DeLuca in Sheffield

"I'm fighting the best fighter in the division. Pound for pound No. 1, everyone says Terence Crawford," said Brook.

"I said before I wanted to retire, I want to fight the best in the world, so I hope to have this fight, I can go and sign it. I have the dream fight."