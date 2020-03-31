Katy Perry hugs her pimples in quarantine Selfie

The pregnant judge of & # 39; American Idol & # 39; shows his naked face as he compares his glamorous 'pre-quarantine' photo with her selfie without makeup taken while at home due to the coronavirus crisis.
Katy Perry she hugs herself, even her shins. On Sunday, March 29, the "Never Worn White" singer uploaded two photos while offering a comparison of herself in quarantine and before the coronavirus pandemic forced people around the world to stay home as spread prevention. .
In the first photo, the girlfriend of Orlando Bloom She looked glamorous in a Rosie Assoulin white and red floral dress along with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti leather heels. She simply complemented herself with earrings, colored her lips bright red, and let her platinum blonde come loose in a short and medium shaggy style.
The second snap, on the other hand, saw the puncher "Roar" in a bathrobe while lying on a bed while enjoying the moment of self-isolation. Undressing her face while smiling at the camera, she took the photo without wearing makeup and let her hair tousle to one side.
"Before quarantine: mid-quarantine. I hope your plans to stay home tonight include joining me in a beautiful and breezy episode of #AmericanIdol, filmed in heavenly Hawaii in January and February," said former wife of Russell Brand captioned the post. In the comments section, he added, "pimples and all baby."
Since then, many have flooded Perry's post with praise. Her makeup artist Michael Anthony commented, "Aren't you glad you picked that neutral mani a few weeks ago"? Actress Mia Moretti and film producer Aleen Keshishian called her "beautiful". Meanwhile, fellow singer Jessie J it just popped out, "Gorge", before adding love, fire and smiley face emojis.
A little over two weeks earlier, the "Teenage Dream" singer returned to the United States from Australia after canceling interviews and shows due to the COVID-19 crisis. It was reported that during his stay in Sydney, he stayed at the Park Hyatt Hotel, exactly the same hotel infected by coronavirus Tom Hanks Y Rita Wilson he stayed.
Before leaving Land Down Under, the "Firework" singer managed to perform at the Fight On bushfire recovery concert in Bright, Victoria. "On a brighter note … a token of gratitude for some bushfire heroes and 7000 of my new friends in Bright, VIC. Thank you to everyone who came out and created a happy new memory," she wrote alongside a series of photos. her. Show.
