Katherine Schwarzenegger's desire to close the L.A. market

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has temporarily closed the Brentwood Farmers Market due to concerns about overcrowding amid the coronavirus pandemic, after Katherine Schwarzenegger issued a public statement on Twitter.

Despite government authorities issuing safer orders at home amid the ongoing global health crisis, the star took to Twitter to share a snapshot of the crowded farmers market on Sunday (March 29, 20), as Garcetti shared a message insisting that "restrictions will save lives."

Sharing the post, Katherine added, "The Brentwood Farmer's Market is still open seems like a big deal when it comes to social gatherings," along with a sarcastic applause emoji.

After the publication attracted online attention, Garcetti made the decision to temporarily close the markets, ruling that they could reopen once they had established patterns of social distancing.

"We cannot risk the spread of this disease," he acknowledged, although he acknowledged that markets could be an attractive alternative to closed grocery stores as long as regulations are in place.

Los Angeles remains locked in the midst of the global health crisis, and the World Health Organization urges people around the world to stay home and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.