Katherine Schwarzenegger suggests closing the farmers' market amid crisis COVID-19

After Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti shared a message about saving lives through restrictions, Chris Pratt's wife disagrees with the crowded local market in Brentwood.

Katherine Schwarzenegger pleaded with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to shut down the local Brentwood farmers market amid the current coronavirus pandemic.

Despite government authorities issuing safer orders at home amid the ongoing global health crisis, the star took to Twitter to share a snapshot of the farmers market on Sunday, March 29, when Garcetti shared a message insisting that "restrictions will save lives". "

Sharing the post, Katherine added, "The Brentwood Farmer's Market is still open seems like a big deal when it comes to social gatherings," along with a sarcastic applause emoji.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials had received no complaints about the market opening, but, after being briefed on the mass gathering, they were "coming out … to educate and keep people separate."

While social distancing regulations are temporary, any violation of government-implemented rules is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine or imprisonment.

Amid the pandemic, World Health Organization (WHO) officials are urging people to stay indoors and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.