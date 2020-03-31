Kate Middleton's quarantine measures include keeping her engagement ring

As followers of the royal family know, it has been a particularly turbulent time, even for Prince Charles, who was recently diagnosed with the coronavirus. Clarence House released a statement claiming that the rumors were true. Fortunately, the Prince is fine.

Kate Middleton, on the other hand, appears to have taken a different precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus: removing her engagement ring. Page Six claims that the Duchess of Cambridge was seen without her diamond and sapphire ring over the weekend.

Fans of the royal family know that it once belonged to the late Princess Diana. Regardless of the reason, Kate was recently seen working from home with her husband Prince William, and users of social media and mainstream media noted the absence of the ring.

The title of some of the images explained that both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are fully aware of the effects of self-isolation and social distancing. For that reason, they have been in contact with sponsorships and organizations that specialize in these topics.

A photo shows the 38-year-old member of the royal family in a Mark and Spencer costume. While many people online noted that Kate was not wearing the ring, Middleton may well have removed it as a precaution.

Page Six picked up in a 2018 Georgia State University study that stated that the rings offer an area of ​​the finger where bacteria can grow and spread. The Center for Disease Control has also speculated on how bacteria and viruses can proliferate through the use of a ring.

However, the CDC added that further studies would be needed to determine if the sport of the rings facilitated bacterial and viral spread. As noted above, the royal family has also been affected by the outbreak.

Prince Charles revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. He has stayed at home as a precaution since then. His wife, Camilla, has tested negative for the new disease.



