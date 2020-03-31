Kate Carole Baskin asks Kate McKinnon to avoid using live animals in a new series

WENN / Instagram / Instar

The latest project of the & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; star It will be based on the popular Joe Exotic podcast, which focused on the life of zoo chief Joseph Maldonado-Passage.

Animal rights activist Carole Baskin is begging comedian and actress Kate McKinnon Don't use live animals when you tackle a new series based on the hit Netflix docuseries "Tiger King".

The series has been accelerated after the success of the Netflix show, based on the infamous rivalry of the Tiger King with Baskin, whom he attempted to kill.

But the founder of Big Cat Rescue in Florida is urging his television double, McKinnon, not to use lions and tigers on the show.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, a representative from Big Cat Rescue writes: "We hope McKinnon has a passion for animals and that his series focuses on the horrible lives that captive big cats lead when exploited by breeders like Joe Exotic. We hope that she urges the public to support the Big Cat Public Safety Act that would end puppy abuse in the United States. "

The bosses of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), who have been trying to stop Joe's alleged animal abuse for years, have also commented, begging Kate and her producers to use "only computer-generated images, animatronics, or including existing images of big cats and other animals. "

Meanwhile, on Monday (March 30), police in Hillsborough County, Florida, announced that they hope the mass interest in the "King Tiger" story can help them solve an unsolved case surrounding the billionaire's disappearance. Jack & # 39; Don & # 39; Lewis: Baskin's ex-husband. He was last seen in August 1997 and legally declared dead in 2002, but no one has been charged with his murder.