Karlie Kloss Facialist Shares Pilates For Her Facial Massage

We love these products and we hope you do too. ME! It has affiliate relationships, so we can get a small part of the income from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E !.

%MINIFYHTML11bd576fe61e89935a07a6a37dc6ffdc11% %MINIFYHTML11bd576fe61e89935a07a6a37dc6ffdc12%

In these difficult times, self-care is more important now than ever. Fortunately for us, famous facialist Georgia Louise is here to teach us how to take it to the next level with a facial massage you can do at home!

"I compare facial massage to Pilates for the body," says Louise. "Facial massage is very similar in that it releases muscle tension, promotes lymphatic drainage, and you can manipulate muscles to get a contoured appearance without using machinery."

Louise she knows what she's talking about. And as the facialist of choice for stars like Karlie Kloss, Molly sims Y Cate Blanchett, she is totally in the personal care cart. "It is incredibly important to spend at least 10% of your time on yourself," he says, adding that self-massage is a great way to disconnect and disconnect. That's why he recommends doing it at night, but also in the morning to help increase circulation, reduce swelling, and help smooth out fine lines.