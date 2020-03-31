Karlie Kloss Facialist Shares Pilates For Her Facial Massage

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images
In these difficult times, self-care is more important now than ever. Fortunately for us, famous facialist Georgia Louise is here to teach us how to take it to the next level with a facial massage you can do at home!
"I compare facial massage to Pilates for the body," says Louise. "Facial massage is very similar in that it releases muscle tension, promotes lymphatic drainage, and you can manipulate muscles to get a contoured appearance without using machinery."
Louise she knows what she's talking about. And as the facialist of choice for stars like Karlie Kloss, Molly sims Y Cate Blanchett, she is totally in the personal care cart. "It is incredibly important to spend at least 10% of your time on yourself," he says, adding that self-massage is a great way to disconnect and disconnect. That's why he recommends doing it at night, but also in the morning to help increase circulation, reduce swelling, and help smooth out fine lines.
So how do you do it "My facial massage technique is really a combination," explains Louise. "First I start with lymphatic drainage, which works superficially on the lymph nodes. First, work lightly in a sequence of light pumping movements in the lymph node to drain the toxins. Once the lymphatic part of the massage has been done, you can start working on deep tissue by applying rhythmic pressure to pressure points that help relieve muscle tension. "
To learn how to do your own facial massage at home, follow below and choose the products Louise recommends to maximize the benefits of your skin!
But don't feel like you have to massage forever to experience the benefits. As Louise says, "It doesn't have to be long. Even if you only have five minutes every morning and night, it will keep your skin and muscles up. If you have more time to take care of yourself, try incorporating a gua Sha tool like my Georgia Louise Butterfly. Stone to deepen the massage and help lift and sculpt. "
And there is another tool that Louise recommends to really give your face some extra attention. "I recommend using my Georgia Louise butterfly stone or Georgia Louise Cryo freezing tools for maximum benefits. Using my tools produces amazing results and the ritual of using them is very therapeutic," he shares.
