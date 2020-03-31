Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan pledge support for charities

Since the country is currently under the 21-day shutdown period announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood stars are making sure to do their part in this difficult hour. From Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shilpa Shetty … they have pledged to provide their support to those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The last to impress with their generosity are Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their son Taimur. Bebo shared the same on his social media when he revealed that the family will contribute to UNICEF, Give India and the International Association for Human Values ​​(IAHV). She wrote: "In difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We have both taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support for UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values ​​(IAHV). We urge those of you who can do the same, united, we are standing. Jai Hind ".

Like the Pataudis, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have also contributed to different NGOs in the USA. USA And India, in addition to the PM-CARES Fund. It is recommended that movie stars inspire everyone to do their part for the world and come out stronger than ever.

