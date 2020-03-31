Kangaroo Goes Crazy As Hell In New Masked Singer Performance

The kangaroo is not ready to be nice yet.

This week, The masked singer He moves on to Super Nine, uniting the three singers from each of the three groups we've met so far who made it to the next round of competition. That means we meet with people like White Tiger, Turtle and Banana.

That also includes the kangaroo and E! News has an exclusive first look at his performance of Dixie Chicks' "Not Ready to Make Nice," which may or may not be another clue pointing to a certain famous former friend.

In the first week, the Kangaroo said that he found himself in the limelight for all the wrong reasons for his own admission, and in the second week, there were plenty of Michael Jordan and Will Smith references, as well as makeup. The third week he saw his younger brother describing her as a drama queen as a teenager, and many fans have concluded that he is Jordyn Woods, former friend of Kardashian and current beauty YouTuber, who refers to Will Smith as the second father, since his own father worked in Fresh prince.

Does the singing voice sound like Jordyn Woods? We have no idea But the clues certainly fit …