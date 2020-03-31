Kandi Burruss publishes new episode of Speak On It – check it out here

Kandi Burruss improved her fans' day when she shared a new Talk about it episode. You can check out the clip he shared on his YouTube channel below.

‘I posted a new #SpeakOnIt! We didn't have a new episode of #RHOA last night, but I asked my family of text messages to send me questions they would like me to answer and I chose a few to answer. Go to my KandiOnline YouTube page to see. Also, text me at +1 (404)458-9464 so you can be part of my family of text messages, "Kandi wrote in her post.

Someone said, "There have been some Sundays that haven't had a new episode." "Why are you promoting a new episode all day long just to make it a repeat!"

A follower said to Kandi, ‘Kandi, thank goodness for checking Kenya all the time … to the point of shutting her down with that mess of unnecessary evil. You were right. Nobody wants to be close to that repetition every time there is an event or meeting. "

One fan said: ‘I was very touched when you said that you almost cried because of the comments your fans made. Kindness is just a beautiful gift, it deserves a tear or two. Good for the soul. "

Someone else posted this: truly I really enjoyed this segment. God has blessed you to be a blessing in many ways. I was intrigued by the things you had to say about yourself and about life. You are beautiful and very beautiful. Continue to keep God first. You are incredibly interesting. I love you.

A commenter told the RHOA star: I really really enjoyed this episode outside of the show's reviews. First I could see who you are as a person in front of the fragments of the television programs. You and Nene have been my two favorite cast members, and I hate feeling that relationships don't really have a chance to flourish between ours because it's a threat to the world at large. I pray that you and your family stay safe and healthy. I pray that your businesses continue to prosper so that being blessed can help you be an even greater blessing to others. "

